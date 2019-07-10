Jack Ross has no concerns over the future of Sunderland stars Jon McLaughlin and Aiden McGeady

Jack Ross is confident that Jon McLaughlin will stay at the club this season

After an outstanding debut campaign on Wearside, McLaughlin has attracted interest from the Championship.

Millwall were linked with a swoop after their move for Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski fell through at the final hurdle.

Sunderland have opened talks over a new deal to bring that speculation to an end and Ross is hopeful of a resolution.

Bryan Oviedo is likely to leave the club at some stage but McLaughlin’s importance is obvious to the club hierarchy.

“From a football point of view, I've no interest in Jon not being at the club,” Ross said.

“Those that make the decisions beyond that may have a different view if it was something [significant] but I think they understand the importance of him, the importance of him last year and the importance of having him at the club last season.

“I've said before about him being high quality, low maintenance. There's not many like that.

“Jon had a little bit more time off due to his international commitments but was back in today,” he added.

“He's contracted for another year, ideally we'd like to keep him for longer than that and I think that process is underway.

“We'll just see how that pans out but for me, I don't have any fears that he won't be our goalkeeper this season.

“Football can change quickly but at the moment I don't.

“I'm more than confident he'll remain here.”

The same applies to Aiden McGeady, who has been linked with a move ot the MLS.

He also has one year left on his deal and is understood to be keen to extend.

McGeady is now back at the club a he recovers from a foot problem.

“I think they have [opened talks],” Ross said.