Jack Ross has blunt response to contract comments from Sunderland youngster Benjamin Kimpioka's agent

Benji Kimpioka is out of contract at the end of the season

The 19-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current season and the Black Cats have been eager to ensure that a player they believe has potential does not run down that deal.

However, a resolution has not been found as of yet and on Sunday, Kimpioka’s agent told Roker Report that the deal was dependent on the Swedish forward getting first team football on Wearside.

Ross gave a blunt summary of the situation as far as he is concerned.

“It’s very straightforward for me,” Ross said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Benji has been offered a contract, a good contract, and to date he has chosen not to sign it.

“That’s it in a nutshell.

“That’s the choice of the player and the player’s representative and let’s not allow anything else to cloud that.

“I would like him to stay at the club, I think he has potential. We’ve offered him what we feel is a good contract for a young player who has shown potential but not achieved anything in his career yet.

“To date, he’s chosen not to sign it.”

Kimpioka has made nine senior appearances under Ross, five in the Football League trophy and four in League One.

None of those have come this season.

His agent, Martin Klette, told Roker Report: “Benjamin has always been happy about being in Sunderland.

“Since the end of 2018 we have expressed an interest in discussing a new contract, but only based on Sunderland’s own judgement and interest of making Benjamin a first team player.

“Benjamin would sign a new contract to play for the first team, not to stay additional years in the reserves or to be loaned out to another club than Sunderland, since it is in Sunderland he would want to play.”

In response, Ross has told the forward to prove he is good enough for regular football.

“You become a first team player when you play in the first team regularly,” he said.