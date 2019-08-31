Jack Ross gives verdict on two Sunderland red cards and whether club will appeal

The Black Cats defender was shown a straight red after the altercation, an incident that Ross felt was not worthy of Toney’s reaction.

Ross accepted that Charlie Wyke deserved red after being shown two yellow cards for late challenges, but felt that the refereeing was inconsistent througout the contest.

Sunderland were already trailing 3-0 when O’Nien and Wyke were dismissed, but the dugout had been noticeably frustrated long before that point.

“First of all as a general thing, our discipline has been good this season but we do have to remind ourselves of that because last season there was a stage where it costs us points.” Ross said.

“I’m not saying that is what cost us today but it did have an impact on how the game panned out.

“That is the learning curve for us.

“I don’t think Luke’s was a red card,” he added.

“I have seen it only once since, I will have to see it again. I think Charlie is two cautions. He has to make good decisions when he is already on a yellow. However, there was a large degree of inconsistency in what it took to get a caution in the game. I think I am fair in saying that and balanced.

“I have no complaints on the two yellows he got but there were an awful lot that went unpunished. The sheer inconsistency in what was required to get a yellow was baffling at times.”

“My first thought is we will appeal Luke’s. He swings round but it was a grapple, it’s not a punch and not worthy of the reaction. I will speak to the officials and go from there.”

As it stands, O’Nien will miss the games against Accrington Stanley, Rotherham and Bolton Wanderers.

Wyke will miss the contest with Accrington Stanley.