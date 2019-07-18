Jack Ross gives update on Sunderland captain's George Honeyman Portugal omission
George Honeyman is facing a race to be fit for the start of the season as he recovers from a knee problem.
Honeyman was a surprise ommission from Sunderland’s touring party as they play two games in Albufeira.
Ross has revealed that the problem is not serious, but Honeyman needed a period of rest and it will be ‘touch and go’ as to whether he faces Oxford United on August 3rd.
“I was at an EFL meeting on Monday and George picked up a knee injury,” Ross said.
“In fairness, it’s been bothering him for a little while now and early in pre-season it’s been troubling him again, it’s not really settled down.
“In fairness to George, he always wants to train and be involved, but it’s been causing him a lot of discomfort. The work that needs done on it is minor, but it meant he wouldn’t have been able to do anything out here, even rehab, so it’s not worthwhile him coming out.
“To get the little things he needed doing on it he needed to be in the UK.
“I wouldn’t think he’d be out for more than two to three weeks.
“He’ll be touch and go for the start of the season but not a prolonged period out.”
Honeyman will continue as club captain this year after making over 40 appearances.
His injury gave an opportunity to former Chelsea youngster Ruben Sammut, who impressed in a 45-minute cameo against Benfica B on Thursday night. Sunderland drew 0-0.