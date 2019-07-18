Jack Ross gives Sunderland transfer update and makes honest admission about summer business

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

The Black Cats boss is operating on a ‘one in, one out’ policy that has seen him make three additions so far.

Conor McLaughlin, Lee Burge and Jordan Willis all signed after the expiration of their previous contracts.

Ross is encouraged by the pre-season campaign so far and while he is looking for more additions, with George Dobson one target, he says he will make the best of the current squad he has.

“I spoke couple of weeks ago about it being a case of one out, one in, and that’s really where we are,” Ross said.

“I don’t think we are too top heavy squad-wise and I wouldn’t want it to get too fat.

“We are not in a position where we can go and spend money on big transfer fees.

“There has to be a realisation that that’s where we are at and we have to build something and make the best of what we have got.

“When Donald Love left last week, that meant we were able to bring in Jordan Willis and that’s going to continue to be how we work it certainly for the forseeable future, unless I am told any different.”

Willis encouraged in his first 45 minutes in a Sunderland shirt against Benfica B and for Ross, it underlined how pleased he is with the deals he has done so far.

“Jordan missed the first part of pre-season so he’s playing a little bit of catch up but I’m pleased with how he’s done.

“He’ll start again on Saturday as we get more minutes into him.

“You can see he’s someone who is athletic, really good in the air, and brings that pace. If you look at where we were as a squad and what we needed within it [he brings it].