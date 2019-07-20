Jack Ross gives Sunderland transfer update and discusses potential loan swoops
Jack Ross says he is still pursuing ‘one or two’ things in the transfer market, though Sunderland remain on a ‘one in, one out’ policy.
Sunderland have made three signings this summer and a number of players have also left the club.
Ross spoke openly on Thursday night about being unable to spend soon big money on tranfsers this summer.
He is pleased with the business done so far but has also spoken of his desire to add more strength and pace to the squad wherever possible.
He expects to ‘juggle a few things around’ before the transfer window shuts.
“It’s exactly the same as before,” Ross said.
“I am working on one or two things with Tony [Coton] at the moment, subject to me being able to juggle a few things around.
“I’ve been honest and frank about the situation, and it is my job as the manager to get the best out of what I have got.
“At the moment I am really pleased with the players and what they did tonight.”
Crucially, Ross admits that the loan market could yet be an option he explores as he seeks to make the final tweaks to his squad.
“Loans would be an option and that is something we are exploring, but it will depend how that fits with the squad and what contribution they can make,” he said.
“If we can bring in one or two who can improve us then we will, because the three who have come in so far have strengthened us as a squad.”