Jack Ross gives Sunderland injury update with young midfielder suffering another setback
Ethan Robson has suffered another injury blow on the eve of the new season.
Robson missed the final two pre-season games with a thigh problem and he will not be available for selection when Oxford United visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
It’s the latest setback for a midfielder who has seen his progress affected by a number of injury problems over the last year.
He had been set to start the 2017/18 season but ultimately missed out, and suffered another blow in his first comeback game.
A long run of games in the second of the season on loan at Dundee raised hopes that he would be able to take his chance this year, but he will have to wait for his first competitive game of the campaign.
“Ethan has a thigh strain,” Ross said.
“Frustrating for him, it’s fairly minor but no indication yet as to when he’ll be back.
“There’s an element of him needing to creating that resilience because you need to make that impression, the way Elliot has in pre-season.
“Ethan is coming up on 23 so hopefully he can grasp that [chance] and put this behind him.
“These niggles obviously set you back.”
Ross has a number of other injury concerns, though Aiden McGeady and Duncan Watmore should be in the squad.
“Glenn Loovens and Charlie Wyke will also miss the game,” Ross said.
“Duncan, Chris, Aiden and Max have had pre-season injuries but we’re hoping they’ll be around the squad.
“Duncan trained today without a reaction so that puts him in and around the squad.”