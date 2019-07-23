Jack Ross gives revealing insight into Sunderland's tactical approach this season
Jack Ross has given an insight into his tactical approach with the Sunderland squad ahead of the new League One campaign.
The Black Cats return home from their six-day training camp in Portugal today, a trip which also saw them draw 0-0 with Benfica B and lose narrowly 1-0 against Belenenses.
Ross is pleased with his side’s progress ahead of the new campaign kicking off with the visit of Oxford United to the Stadium of Light on August 3.
The Scot said: “We are trying to implement a system that enables us to play with a more creative edge to our game.
“We have got a lot of good players in forward areas and on Saturday I was pleased with their efforts.
“I thought we got the balance right – Duncan Watmore was really good and Elliot Embleton has been terrific since he came back for pre-season. You can see what he can provide in the final third.”