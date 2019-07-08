Jack Ross gives injury update on Sunderland pair Aiden McGeady and Max Power
Aiden McGeady returned to the club for his pre-season preparations on Monday, Jack Ross has confirmed.
The Irish winger had been absent during the opening week of pre-season, after recovering from a broken foot sustained towards the end of last season.
McGeady played through the pain barrier where possible but saw his contribution to the play-off campaign significantly reduced as a result.
His future has been the subject of speculation in recent days, with reports claiming interest from the MLS.
The 33-year-old enjoyed a stellar season last time out and struck up a positive relationship with Ross.
He is believed to be happy on Wearside and keen to extend his contract, which expires next summer, for another year.
“Aiden returned to the club today [Monday],” Ross told safc.com.
“He had an extra week off due to the foot injury [sustained] at the end of the season.”
Ross also offered an update on a number of other players who have not yet taken part in pre-season training.
Midfielder Max Power was taken off early in that play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic, and is still recovering.
“Then there’s Max Power, he sustained quite a nasty injury in the final and ruled him out over the summer,” Ross said.
“He’s continuing his rehab work.”
Bryan Oviedo is still away after his particpation in the Gold Cup with Costa Rica.
Tom Flanagan and Jon McLaughlin were granted extra time off after their international commitments over the summer. Flanagan has now rejoined the group and McLaughlin will return later this week.