Jack Ross gives encouraging Duncan Watmore update as Sunderland forward closes in on return
Duncan Watmore has made a successful return to first-team training this week.
Watmore has been unavailable for selection since the opening day of the season, when he was a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw with Oxford United.
A persistent thigh problem has kept him sidelined but he is on course to make his return in Sunderland’s leasing.com trophy campaign next week.
Grimsby Town are the visitors to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.
Ross says it will be a big boost for both himself and Watmore.
“He's trained this week and been really good,” Ross said.
“He's been really bright and positive.
“Unless anything happens, and touchwood it won't, he'll be involved against Grimsby on Tuesday.
“That's a big plus for me but more importantly a big plus for him, so we're looking forward to that.”
Watmore is likely to play alongside a number of the club’s young talents in this year’s competition.