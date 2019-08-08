Jack Ross gives blunt response to Martin Olsson rumours and explains Sunderland approach to left-back hunt
Jack Ross says there is ‘nothing’ in speculation linking Sunderland with a swoop for Swedish left-back Martin Olsson.
Ross is in the market for a left-sided player following the departures of Bryan Oviedo and Reece James.
The Black Cats boss has high hopes for Denver Hume but wants to ensure he has competition and also cover in the event of any injury.
Olsson’s name was touted as the 31-year-old searches for a new club.
He has 48 international caps and rich experience in the UK having played for Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Swansea CIty.
But asked if there was any substance to the reports Ross replied: “Nothing.”
Ross has a number of potential targets but believes the club’s hand will be significantly strengthened as the Premier League and Championship transfer window shuts.
“We’ve enquired about quite a few,” he said.
“When the Premier League and Championship window closes I would hope that we’ll have a much better understanding of who we might be able to get.
“We’re hoping that because the market in which those plans can go to changes then it strengthens our bargaining position as well.
“We’ll know better as of 5pm.
“The earliest I would imagine [we’d make an addition] would be the middle part of next week.”
Ross did not rule out further additions, but has consistently stressed that the club will not be spending big fees this summer.
He also said that he had not discussed a move for defender Tom Pearce, who had been linked with the Black Cats but on deadline day joined Wigan Athletic.