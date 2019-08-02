Jack Ross explains why Sunderland are not planning to replace George Honeyman
Elliot Embleton’s emergence means that Sunderland are not planning to replace George Honeyman.
Honeyman left the Black Cats after a 15-year association with the club on Friday, joining Championship outfit Hull City.
Manager Jack Ross had not been intending to sell Honeyman and admitted on Thursday that he had been ‘surprised’ by the pace with which the move developed.
However, he also said that he understood the ‘bigger picture’ in balancing the club’s finances.
Honeyman had one year left to run on his contract and the Black Cats boss has an abundance of options both in central midfield and attacking midfield.
That has been underlined by the superb pre-season form of Embleton, who has played his way firmly into his manager’s plans.
“We don't have any immediate thoughts about bringing another one in that position,” Ross said.
“We feel we have good options there.
“Unless anything untoward happens, especially with Elliot's emergence and continued progression hopefully, then that helps us as well.”
Ross also strengthened his midfield options by bringing in the athletic George Dobson from Walsall.
“George Dobson in that quite simple way has that, the ground they cover and the energy they bring to the game,” he said.
“They have a different physical stature and there's slightly different attributes to their game.
“We spoke quite a lot about the attributes we felt we need in the squad and George was one we think brings an added athleticism and dynamism to the team.”
With Marc McNulty also capable of playing behind the main striker, Ross is comfortable with his options.