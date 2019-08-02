Jack Ross explains his approach to replacing George Honeyman as Sunderland captain
Jack Ross could split the Sunderland captaincy after George Honeyman’s departure.
Honeyman joined Hull City on Friday after a whirlwind couple of days.
Ross had intended to keep the armband with the 24-year-old, such was the impression his professionalism and enthusiasm had on the Black Cats boss.
He now has a number of options for the role, with the likes of Aiden McGeady, Max Power and Grant Leadbitter all obvious candidates.
He is not likely to make a permanent decision until next week.
“Last year at the point George was appointed it was a good fit because we needed somebody that was going to one, buy into what we were trying to do, and two, to drive standards up out on the training pitch.
“Now George's move has gone through, we have a number of candidates but we will have to consider whether to change the structure of it slightly and have a club captain and a team captain and share the responsibility.
“It’s a big responsibility at this club and maybe in hindsight I put too much on George's shoulders last year, but I was learning about the club and the expectations there are here, so that's something for me to consider as well.
“Because this [Honeyman's move] happened so quickly, the build-up to this weekend is not so much about the captaincy but about making sure we're ready for the game.
“It [the full-time role] is probably more something that we will look at at the beginning of next week.”