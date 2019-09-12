Jack Ross reveals what Sunderland's takeover may mean for his budget

A four-strong American consortium are eyeing a deal to take over the Black Cats, with billionaires John Phelan and Glenn Fuhrman helping to spearhead the offer – and Michael Dell set to become a passive investor.

But Ross insists any takeover would not directly translate to a bumper kitty for new signings.

“That’s making that wild assumption that because you have new owners, all of a sudden you’re going to spend loads of money,” he said, speaking ahead of the visit to Accrington Stanley.

“There’s loads of different ways to build a successful football club, and I’m not saying which way it will be done here.

”But it [the fact a transfer window isn’t imminent] helps us avoid speculation as to what may happen in the future if new owners come in.”

While speculation over a change in ownership has been persistent in recent weeks, Ross insists it is business as usual at the Academy of Light.

And he feels that a similar scenario over the summer, when Mark Campbell eyed a deal for the club, has helped him cope with the ongoing uncertainty.

“Obviously I know it sounds a pretty straightforward answer, but all my focus is on what I can do on the training pitch,” added Ross.

“During my time here I’ve had to deal with a lot of different speculation, particularly through the summer months, so I probably learnt through that period to just focus on the job at hand and whatever happens, happens.

“I can’t speak completely for the players, because my time in the changing room is less than the players themselves.

“They’ve certainly not asked me anything and I don’t think they’re overly concerned about it.

“From a staff point of view – no. Nobody has ever come to me worried about it.