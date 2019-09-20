Jack Ross discusses Sunderland penalty taking duties after Aiden McGeady miss

Aiden McGeady missed a penalty on Tuesday night but has a very good record under Jack Ross

The miss cost the Black Cats dearly, with Paul Warne’s side going on to rescue a point through Jake Hastie’s second half effort.

Sunderland have an exceptional record from the spot under Ross, with both McGeady and Lynden Gooch proving reliable operators.

Ross has not specifically designated a taker, but was clear that it was McGeady’s to take on Tuesday night.

“We obviously have players who will take penalties,” he said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Aiden, really, is first choice penalty taker.

“He’s shown that throughout his career, he has an unbelievable record from penalty kicks, I think it’s 49 from 53 or something like that.

“I’ve always been reluctant [to have a designated taker] because if you have a player who is having a nightmare, has missed an open goal from two yards and picked up an injury from winning the penalty or whatever it might be, that can affect their ability to take it.

“So I’ve always been a bit more relaxed.

“I’ve not spoken to Aiden about it but I will do ahead of the weekend. Lynden has taken penalties since I’ve been at the club and has done well with them.

“[The miss] is one of those things that happens.

“There’s certainly no blame on Aiden’s part, he’s taken a lot of penalties in my time here and taken them really well.

“He has the temperament to take penalties and he has a proven record with them.”

Ross also insisted that there was no issue with Gooch, who initially had the ball after being brought down by Clark Robertson in the box.

Gooch took the first penalty of the season against Oxford United on the opening day, due to McGeady being on the bench as he recovered from an injury that blighted his pre-season campaign.