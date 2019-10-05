Jack Ross discusses Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson's promising loan form

Ethan Robson has scored three goals in his last two league games for Grimsby Town

Robson has thrived in recent weeks, scoring three goals in two games to launch the League Two side into the play-off places.

An eye-catching brace last weekend secured an impressive win away at Exeter City.

The 22-year-old is on loan until January.

“Elliot had it there last season,” Ross said.

“He's someone who backs himself, he's a good player and he has that belief in himself.

“I think when he went to Grimsby he made an impression and then people looked to him to be a talisman for them, a creative presence for them.

“He took that responsibility on and it's difficult to replicate that without playing regularly.

“Being one of the main men is different, rather than maybe going under the radar.

“It requires a change of mindset, it's a different challenge mentally, Elliot responded to it well last year and Ethan hopefully will be the same.”

Robson has endured a frustrating time since Ross took charge, suffering injuries on the eve of both league campaigns.

Ross has previously spoken of his regret that Robson was not given senior experience on loan before he took charge, something he has tried to rectify.

He insists Robson can still play a prt for Sunderland later in the season and beyond.

“He needs to play,” Ross said.

“When he came back for pre-season that was the plan for him here.

“He had a lot of niggles pre-season and wasn't really fit at all.

“He played a bit but then had those niggles.

“He's nearly 23 now and if you look at some of the player's we've recruited around that age, Jordan Willis, George Dobson, Luke O'Nien, they've played well over 100 games.

“Ethan has suffered a little bit from not playing more football up until now but this loan move allows us to get games into him on the back of his spell at Dundee last season.