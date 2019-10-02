Jack Ross believes Sunderland will only get better in the League One promotion race

The Black Cats have lost just once in the third tier this season and sit five points off the summit - which is currently occupied by Ipswich Town.

Indeed, only seven points separate the Tractor Boys and Peterborough United, who currently sit 8th, and Ross is far from surprised at the tight nature of the top-end of the table.

A number of sides have enjoyed strong starts, with Coventry City, Wycombe Wanderers and Fleetwood Town all showing early promise.

But with Sunderland remaining in the mix after ten games, the Scot believes his side now have a platform to build on - and has warned the club’s promotion rivals that the Black Cats are looking to improve even further.

“It’s tight in terms of that top six, seven, eight teams,” admitted Ross.

“We’ve kept ourselves amongst it, we keep saying about room for improvement and do we feel we’ll get better, yeah we do.

“It’s been a good start for us, with the cup games it’s one defeat in 13.

“It’s alright, it gives us a platform to build on, but we’ve got to keep striving to improve.

“The players have got to keep enjoying winning matches as well.

“The league is settling a little bit but it is a very difficult league to predict, every single fixture that you look at.”

Sunderland’s start to the season is made even more impressive by the fact they have scarcely had a free midweek, thus limiting the time Jack Ross has to work with the squad on the training ground.

But with a full seven days to prepare for the trip to Lincoln City, Ross is keen to make the most of a rare opportunity.

“We’ll have a little bit of a rest and then back to it this week,” he said.

“We’ve not had many this season and we’ve not got many in October, so we’ve got to make the most of it when they come along.