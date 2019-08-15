Sunderland manager Jack Ross has defended his tactics.

The Black Cats started the campaign with a 3-4-1-2 system but back-to-back 1-1 draws on League One have led to fan criticism that Ross doesn’t know his best team or system.

Ross changed formation three times in an hour at Ipswich Town after a poor start, though the changes helped spark a comeback to seal a point.

Sunderland beat Accrington Stanley in midweek to relieve some pressure, with Portsmouth the visitors to the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

When asked about formations being a key talking point, Ross said: “I just don’t think it is that important to be honest, I said it post-match Tuesday.

“It is important in terms of the preparation and the work you do for a game.

“The truth is you are damned if you do, damned if you don’t. Played a certain way last year there was a clamour not to play that way, play a certain way this year, there is a clamour to change it again.

“That is the modern world we live in nowadays.

“The appetite for change is non-stop, not just in football, but in day-to-day life.

“That is why as a manager and those working in the industry have a clearer understanding of what it takes to win football matches.

“To emphasis that point I said from early pre-season that we were working at things that made us more flexible in games or before games and I feel we have done that and we will pick teams that will give us the best chance to win.”

Ross insists he isn’t being ‘precious’ following criticism and says he is desperate to win promotion with Sunderland this season.

When pressed on his frustrations, Ross said: “I don’t find it frustrating in terms of me taking exception to it.

“It is just part of modern life.

“You have to be careful not to look precious.

“But equally if you feel you are skilled in your own profession and being experienced in it then you have every right to feel you have a good understanding of it.

“There is a lot of managers up and down the country that will come under the same scrutiny.

“I know how hard I work at it and I will continue to do that.

“I have spoken about the culture of this place compared to what it was when we arrived, I take pride in that.

“We went to Wembley last year twice, lost seven or eight out of 60+ games, lost one league game at the Stadium of Light, I think it is alright. I want to do better.