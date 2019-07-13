Jack Ross delighted as he reveals Sunderland were tracking Jordan Willis for a while
A ‘delighted’ Jack Ross has revealed Sunderland were tracking ex-Coventry defender Jordan Willis for some time before eventually securing his signature.
The 24-year-old becomes Jack Ross third summer signing alongside goalkeeper Lee Burge and right-back Conor McLaughlin.
It was thought the Coventry-born centre-back would move up a tier from League One this campaign, but Sunderland have out-shone a host of teams.
Championship sides – including Derby County, Bristol City, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday – were all reportedly tracking Willis before the Wearside club clinched the deal.
Reflecting on his third summer signing, Ross said: “Jordan is someone we identified a while ago, but we had to be patient because of the options he had due to his ability and age.
“He is going to get better, so I’m delighted that he has agreed to come here and I’m excited about what he will bring to the club, as he has attributes we wanted to add to the squad.”