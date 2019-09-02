Jack Ross closes in on seventh summer signing as Leeds United defender has medical
Jack Ross is set to make Leeds United left-back Laurens De Bock his seventh summer signing.
De Bock is undergoing a medical ahead of a season-long loan move.
Ross has been eager to make a new addition to provide competition for Denver Hume, after Reece James and Bryan Oviedo both left the club in the summer.
Conor McLaughlin has had to deputise on his weaker side in the early stages of the season.
De Bock fits the bill in that he has significant first team experience.
Though he struggled for regular gametime at Leeds United, he has well over 200 appearances to his name, mostly in the Belgium top tier.
Speaking recently, Ross said experience would be key as he looked to find the right player to challenge Hume.
“We’ve got make sure it’s someone who can improve us,” he said.
“The Championship window has closed, but for example I’ve very reluctant to bring in for example a young loanee from a Premier League Club because I’ve got a 20-year-old coming through my own academy.
“If it’s a 20-year-old who has played 100 games, it’s different.
“That narrows it and then also, you’re at the behest of the player being available from their club.”
Hume missed the 3-0 defeat to Peterborough with an ankle problem, and Ross reiterated his belief after the game that a deal would get done.
“Denver had an ankle injury,” Ross said.
“We hope to have one in Monday.
“We're hopeful to conclude that early on Monday.”