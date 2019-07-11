Jack Ross backs George Honeyman to continue as Sunderland captain
George Honeyman is set to remain as club captain for the upcoming season.
Ross appointed to the academy graduate to the role at the start of the last campaign and he went on to make 44 appearances as Sunderland twice reached Wembley.
The decision was regularly debated but Ross believes the on-field importance of a captain is overstated and says the 24-year-old ‘sets the standards’ behind the scenes.
“The on-field role is one that intrigues me because I think people overestimate the influence you can have on the park as a captain, especially in a noisy stadium,” he said.
“I think it’s [about] about the standards you set every day, how you conduct yourself, the example you set for the players at the club.
“Then it’s about the players you’ve got around you, and George has got lots of good ones. Glenn Loovens, Grant Leadbitter, he had Lee last season.
“He’s grown into the role.
“I’m quite comfortable in that regard.”
Speaking after making the initial appointment last year, Ross said: “George’s attitude towards training on a daily basis is absolutely fantastic.
“What he has is an absolute feel for this club because he’s come through the academy, but he’s also suffered, as a lot of people have through the past couple of years, and it bothers him.
“He wants to help take the club forward and there’s no better way for him to do that than by being a successful captain.
“He’s a mature and intelligent young man, and his energy levels and application in games will be a major asset.”