Jack Ross and Stewart Donald reveal transfer latest with Sunderland targeting up to THREE more signings

Sunderland manager Jack Ross is looking to add another signing.

Jack Ross wants to sign a new left-back and he has revealed the Black Cats are looking at permanent, rather than loan deals.

Owner Stewart Donald has confirmed the club is looking to strengthen “probably with two to three more signings” in defensive areas – and they could be signed next week.

Ross, speaking after the 2-1 win over Portsmouth, told the Echo: “I have spoken enough about a left-sided defender.

“We know we need that in the squad and we have worked hard at that.

“There are some we are still trying to pursue and confident we can before the end of the month.

“Preferably permanent. Any loans for us would be the last choice. We want to create something here with stability around it and that happens with players that are permanently yours.”

Stewart Donald, meanwhile, was speaking on the Roker Rapport podcast, recorded before the 2-1 home win over Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.

When asked whether the club can spend fees on transfer business, Donald said: “Yeah, and we've been in that position all the way through.

"We're talking about strengthening the team, probably with two to three more signings, before the window shuts and a couple of players on the desk are probably going to cost us half a million pounds if we decide they're the ones to go for.

"A lot has been made of our finances continually since we've come in.

"I can't say it any more, and I've said it before, we are in cracking financial shape and if we think it's the right thing to spend money then we'll spend it.

"The reality of it is that there are very good players out there who don't have a club, and maybe thought they would get a Championship or Premier League club, and so they don't command a transfer fee now.

"All they do command is decent wages and whatever agents ask.

"One player we spoke to wanted a signing on fee of £600,000. We didn't pursue that, but that's the psyche of players and their agents who run their contracts down."

When pressed on whether any deals were close, Donald added: “If you ask Jack, he's a bit more cautious than me!

"Me being excitable, I say yes - we're not far away on one and that one might extend to three, but it might end up being two.

"If you ask me now, I hope we'll sign a couple of players next week. I certainly expect there to be one.