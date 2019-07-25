Jack Ross and George Dobson react as Sunderland seal fifth summer signing
Jack Ross says George Dobson will bring ‘quality, maturity and leadership’ to the club.
Dobson joins for an undisclosed fee and has signed a three-year deal.
“George has been on our radar for a while, so I’m delighted we were able to finalise a deal and bring him to the football club,” Ross said.
“He’s still young, but he is an experienced player with over 100 senior games under his belt, and throughout his career he has demonstrated quality, maturity and leadership.
“I’m confident he will thrive under the pressure that comes with playing for Sunderland and become an even better player in the process.”
Dobson said: “It’s been a long few weeks, so to finally get the deal done is a dream come true.
“I played in the same league last year, but the difference in facilities is frightening, so the opportunity to use them every day to improve my game is something I’m really looking forward to. I always play with pride and passion, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Dobson has extensive League One experience, making over 100 appearances for Walsall over two spells at the club.
The 21-year-old wore the armband for much of the season as they narrowly failed to beat the drop.
He featured as a defensive midfielder for much of the last campaign, though at Sunderland he is likely to play a more advanced role, where Jack Ross believes his energy and athleticism could be key.