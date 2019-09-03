Jack Baldwin discusses Sunderland loan exit and Salford City move
Jack Baldwin is hoping to hit the ground running and secure regular football at Salford City.
Baldwin joined the League Two side on deadline day after it became clear that his gametime would be limited on Wearside this season.
Graham Alexander’s side currently sit 16th in the table, with seven points from six games.
“It’s a good club with great ambition so obviously, speaking with the Gaffer, the boys here, we want to put in as good a season as we can this year and see where it takes us,” Baldwin said.
“There’s a great feel about the changing rooms and that with the boys, and I already know Danny Lloyd, I know Dan Jones as well, so it’s nice to come into a place where you know some faces already and fit in pretty easily from day one.
“It’s an opportunity for me to come and play football that I’ve missed recently at Sunderland,” he added.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“I’m happy to be here and get cracking.
“I played near on 40 games for Sunderland last year but unfortunately we just missed out on promotion.
“I’m at Salford now which is a new chapter.”
Baldwin had fallen down the pecking order at Sunderland after Ross moved to bring in Jordan Willis and Joel Lynch this summer.
The 26-year-old had also seen Alim Ozturk and Tom Flanagan move ahead of him and play significantly more minutes in the early stages of the campaign.
His current Black Cats deal expires at the end of the current season.