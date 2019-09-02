Jack Baldwin completes Sunderland exit as deadline day business comes to a close
Jack Baldwin has completed a move to Salford City on loan.
The ambitious League Two side have moved to bring in the 26-year-old after he fell out of favour under Jack Ross.
The arrival of Joel Lynch meant that Baldwin was sixth choice centre-back, and though Ross was happy for him to stay and fight for his place, he insisted that he would not stand in his way should he wish to push for more regular football.
Baldwin has made one competitive appearance so far this season, in the 3-1 win Carabao Cup over Burnley last week.
Ross said his performance was ‘terrific’.
Baldwin’s departure completes Sunderland’s deadline day business.
Ross finally landed a left-back to provide competition for Denver Hume, with Laurens De Bock joining on loan from Leeds United.
Ethan Robson has meanwhile joined Grimsby Town on loan until January.