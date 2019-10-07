'It's only one performance': George Dobson reveals how Sunderland are shunning 'negativity' after Lincoln City defeat

George Dobson says Sunderland are keen to shun the negativity after defeat to Lincoln City

The midfielder was an unused substitute at Sincil Bank as he watched his teammates fall to only a second defeat of the season following an abject performance.

And while the disappointing display has been addressed as the squad returned to training at the Academy of Light today [Monday], Dobson admits the side are keen to shun any negativity and are putting the result in perspective.

“It’s obviously a funny one,” he admitted.

“When a result and performance is like that, you obviously have to address it but you can’t dwell on it.

“If you let the negativity creep in too much then the whole place can become too negative.

“You’ve got to think it is only one performance.”

“It wasn’t good enough on Saturday, in terms of doing the basics and the fundamentals,” he added.

“Not playing, you can only say so much because you obviously weren’t on the pitch to influence.

“The boys have said it wasn’t good enough and those sort of performances can’t be repeated.”

Dobson is expected to return to the starting line-up for the visit of Grimsby Town in the leasing.com Trophy.

And the ex-Walsall man is keen to show Jack Ross why he is worthy of a recall when the Black Cats return to League One action.

He said: “Obviously the priority is the league, but especially for players like me it’s a chance to stake my claim to get back in and prove I should be in the team.

“For the whole team, it’s a chance to put a positive performance in place going into the international break.

“Every game you play you want be to going into wanting to win.