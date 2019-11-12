'It’s actually embarrassing' Fuming Sunderland fans react to Luke O'Nien red card - and here's why he won't miss any League One matches
Luke O’Nien and Sunderland fans saw red after the versatile full-back was shown a straight red in the EFL Trophy clash at Scunthorpe United.
But the former Wycombe Wanderers man won’t serve a three-game ban in League One, the rules were changed in the summer and they are now competition specific, so O’Nien’s ban can only be served in the Leasing.com Trophy.
This is how Sunderland fans reacted to the red card, with the Black Cats trailing to struggling Scunthorpe United of League Two.
braddfearnleyy Brad said: “The biggest downfall is having a squad of players who think they are much better than what they actually are. It’s actually embarrassing. Cup competition or not this is ridiculous. #SAFC”
RobLow_7 added: “I wasn't excited by the Parkinson appointment but I'm now fearing that he's going to be the new Grayson at #safc”
WiseMenSayPod: “We’ve gone from keeping the ball and hoping McGeady does something during Ross’s tenure to not having the ball and hoping McGeady does something under Parkinson. We are vile. #safc”
braddfearnleyy said: “Losses off the bounce 1 being Leicester’s u21’s and now most likely Scunthorpe. Couldn’t care less if it’s a cup completion or not you can’t look at this and think what an absolute embarrassment. #SAFC”
Safc_HAWAY Safc_Ha’WAY THE LADS added: “Gone from a premier league club to a mid table league 1 club getting rolled over by Leicester’s academy and Scunthorpe. Could only happen to Sun’lund”
darrenord tweeted: “This has to be the worst team in our clubs history, woeful.”