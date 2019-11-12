But the former Wycombe Wanderers man won’t serve a three-game ban in League One, the rules were changed in the summer and they are now competition specific, so O’Nien’s ban can only be served in the Leasing.com Trophy.

This is how Sunderland fans reacted to the red card, with the Black Cats trailing to struggling Scunthorpe United of League Two.

braddfearnleyy Brad said: “The biggest downfall is having a squad of players who think they are much better than what they actually are. It’s actually embarrassing. Cup competition or not this is ridiculous. #SAFC”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RobLow_7 added: “I wasn't excited by the Parkinson appointment but I'm now fearing that he's going to be the new Grayson at #safc”

WiseMenSayPod: “We’ve gone from keeping the ball and hoping McGeady does something during Ross’s tenure to not having the ball and hoping McGeady does something under Parkinson. We are vile. #safc”

braddfearnleyy said: “Losses off the bounce 1 being Leicester’s u21’s and now most likely Scunthorpe. Couldn’t care less if it’s a cup completion or not you can’t look at this and think what an absolute embarrassment. #SAFC”

Safc_HAWAY Safc_Ha’WAY THE LADS added: “Gone from a premier league club to a mid table league 1 club getting rolled over by Leicester’s academy and Scunthorpe. Could only happen to Sun’lund”

Luke O'Nien was shown a red card for this challenge.

darrenord tweeted: “This has to be the worst team in our clubs history, woeful.”