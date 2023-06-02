Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny says he’s asked the question about Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin potentially switching nationalities.

Cirkin, 21, was born in Dublin but has represented England at youth level after growing up in London.

“I know all about Dennis,” said Kelly when asked about the Sunderland full-back. “He declared for England, so we’ll have to see on that one.

“He’s just focussing on Sunderland this season. I’ve asked that question and I’m not even 100% sure. It’s yet to be confirmed that he can switch and he hasn’t applied to do so.”

Cirkin signed for Sunderland in 2021 from Tottenham and has made 69 appearances for the Black Cats over two seasons.

The 21-year-old has a year left on his contract on Wearside and was reportedly attracting interest at the end of last year.

