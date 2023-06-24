Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign Dutch defender Jenson Seelt - while reports in the Netherlands have gone into specific details about the agreement.

The 20-year-old has finalised personal terms ahead of a move to Wearside from PSV Eindhoven, while he was pictured at the Stadium of Light on Friday.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Seelt has agreed a five-year deal with Sunderland, after making 33 appearances for PSV’s under-21s team in the Dutch second tier last season.

It’s also been claimed by Dutch outlet De Gelderlander that Seelt received offers from Sunderland and Burnley, before choosing the former, and will cost around 2million euros (around £1.7million).

Seelt’s arrival will further strengthen Sunderland’s centre-back options, with Danny Batth, Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien already at the club.