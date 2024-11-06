Régis Le Bris has named his team to face Preston North End at Deepdale in the Championship

Régis Le Bris has named his team to face Preston North End at Deepdale in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Jobe Bellingham has dropped out of Sunderland’s squad following his straight red card against QPR at Loftus Road last Saturday with teenager Chris Rigg returning to the starting XI after missing the goalless draw against the R’s with a chest issue.

Simon Moore retains his place in goal with Anthony Patterson still recovering from an issue picked up during the win against Luton Town last month. Le Bris has been handed a boost with defender Dan Ballard’s return to the bench following his injury.

Le Bris, however, opted to drop Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle for Aaron Connolly and Tommy Watson, who makes his first start for the club

Sunderland starting XI: Moore, Cirkin, O’Nien, Mepham, Hume, Neil, Browne, Rigg, Connolly, Watson, Isidor

Sunderland subs: Nna Noukeu, Ballard, Rusyn, H, Jones, Aleksic, Hjelde, Connolly, Roberts, Mayenda

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to Le Bris’ team to face Preston in the Championship on Wednesday evening:

Adam Guest: “Think it might be Isidor on the wing and Connolly up top. Watson might be on right as well (although he’s clearly better on left)”

Leigh Collins said: “SAFC official lineup suggests Connolly up top and Isidor on the wing. I'm unsure about the lineup but trust Regis 100%.”

Owen Wallace: “Watson’s time to prove he’s the Clarke regen,” Rocky added: “As Reggie would say, Interesting. Think if have preferred Mayenda to Connolly but it's not a a problem really.”

Cam said: “Definetly need the fresh legs after second half with 10 men love to see us go right at these from the start.”

Another user said: “Really interested to see how we set up tactically I think Le Bris has earned some trust in his team selections but Connolly over Mayenda is a big red flag for me I’ll be very happy to be proven wrong.”

Joe added: “Interesting, quite concerned with the midfield without Jobe but we’ll see how they get on anyway Hopefully Watson cooks,”