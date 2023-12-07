Jude Bellingham has been speaking about his brother Jobe after the Real Madrid England star was presented with the Golden Boy award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jude Bellingham has told football fans to watch out for his younger brother Jobe - after the Real Madrid star was presented with this year’s prestigious Golden Boy award.

The prize is presented to the most impressive male footballer under the age of 21 over the last calendar year, with previous winners including Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney and Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Tuttosport, who established the award, Bellingham was asked who might win the 2024 edition, first name checking Real Madrid teammate Arda Guler, 18, and 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

"I'll say three names," said Bellingham. "First of all, Arda Guler is a phenomenon, we see him training and we are delighted with him. Then my former teammate Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, from Borussia Dortmund. And finally, my brother Jobe, a thoroughbred striker like our father. If Sunderland were to be promoted to the Premier League, watch out for him!"

Jobe started Sunderland’s first 18 league games this season following his summer move from Birmingham, predominantly playing in the No 10 position. The teenager was then rested for last weekend’s trip to Millwall, when he was an unused substitute for the 1-1 draw.

His brother’s comments are interesting as he described Jobe as a striker, a position the 18-year-old played at the start of the campaign when Sunderland were short of options up front.