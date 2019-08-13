'If Grigg is worth £4m McGeady is priceless to us!' Delighted Sunderland fans react to 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Accrington Stanley

Delighted Sunderland fans have hailed Aiden McGeady after he helped inspire a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley in the Carabao Cup.

By Richard Mennear
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 21:45
Aiden McGeady scored after coming off the bench.

Click here to recap all the drama from the Wham Stadium.

Here’s the best of the fan reaction from Twitter as Sunderland won 3-1 to seal their place in the second round, Marc McNulty and Charlie Wyke also netting.

Christianfors23 Chris F SAFC tweeted: “He did it! Well done wyke, might be what he needed. Well done lads 3-1. #safc”

Sunderland midfielder Max Power.

ALS_Fanzine A LOVE SUPREME posted: “GOALLLLLLLLL!!! McGeady takes the ball into the penalty area past maybe 3 Accrington players, and calmly places it into the bottom corner. 1-2 #SAFC”

peterjames73 posted: “Really hope we get in another winger/CAM. Someone as half as good as McGeady would work wonders in this division...#safc”

ColArmstrong Col tweeted: “So if Grigg is worth £4m McGeady is priceless to us! #SAFC”

GrahamNPaterson tweeted: “McGeady proving once again he’s too good for this level, brilliant goal #SAFC”

Christianfors23 SAFC said: “McGeady is pure quality. carrying the team this half lol. #safc”

Sarah_ham96 SARAH tweeted: “Aiden mcgeady runs down the wing for mee #SAFC”

maxmason78 tweeted: “Ross’s masterplan seems to be throw McGeady on and hope for the best #safc”

Jordan Ramsey posted: “How many defenders have our new recruitment team signed now? And somehow O'Nien who was brought in as a midfield has been the best defensive signing. Embarrassing. #safc”

jackoconnor98 tweeted: “Power & Dobson would work perfectly in midfield for us on Saturday + #SAFC”

