'If Grigg is worth £4m McGeady is priceless to us!' Delighted Sunderland fans react to 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Accrington Stanley
Delighted Sunderland fans have hailed Aiden McGeady after he helped inspire a 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley in the Carabao Cup.
Here’s the best of the fan reaction from Twitter as Sunderland won 3-1 to seal their place in the second round, Marc McNulty and Charlie Wyke also netting.
Christianfors23 Chris F SAFC tweeted: “He did it! Well done wyke, might be what he needed. Well done lads 3-1. #safc”
ALS_Fanzine A LOVE SUPREME posted: “GOALLLLLLLLL!!! McGeady takes the ball into the penalty area past maybe 3 Accrington players, and calmly places it into the bottom corner. 1-2 #SAFC”
peterjames73 posted: “Really hope we get in another winger/CAM. Someone as half as good as McGeady would work wonders in this division...#safc”
ColArmstrong Col tweeted: “So if Grigg is worth £4m McGeady is priceless to us! #SAFC”
GrahamNPaterson tweeted: “McGeady proving once again he’s too good for this level, brilliant goal #SAFC”
Christianfors23 SAFC said: “McGeady is pure quality. carrying the team this half lol. #safc”
Sarah_ham96 SARAH tweeted: “Aiden mcgeady runs down the wing for mee #SAFC”
maxmason78 tweeted: “Ross’s masterplan seems to be throw McGeady on and hope for the best #safc”
Jordan Ramsey posted: “How many defenders have our new recruitment team signed now? And somehow O'Nien who was brought in as a midfield has been the best defensive signing. Embarrassing. #safc”
jackoconnor98 tweeted: “Power & Dobson would work perfectly in midfield for us on Saturday + #SAFC”