Sunderland will face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Wednesday.

Huddersfield were only able to name seven substitutes for Saturday’s fixture against Southampton - after Terriers boss Darren Moore was forced to change his starting XI due to injury setbacks.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls was forced to pull out of the squad on Friday with a neck injury, while striker Danny Ward (illness) and midfielder Ben Wiles (hamstring) were also late withdrawals, joining defender Josh Ruffels and forward Kyle Hudlin on the sidelines.

Despite the setbacks, Huddersfield came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Southampton at the John Smith’s Stadium following Ben Jackson’s equaliser three minutes from time. That goal came after forward Kian Harratt was forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury in the first half.

The Terriers will now prepare for Wednesday’s trip to Sunderland, with Moore hoping for a smoother build-up for the game at the Stadium of Light.

“We had a massive shift in the pack within 24 hours to get that news,” said Moore when discussing the late withdrawals against Southampton. “That was difficult, really, going against the adversity to manage that.”

Huddersfield did welcome Josh Koroma and David Kasumu back into their starting XI following injury setbacks, while Delano Burgzorg returned to the bench. Jack Rudoni, Ollie Turton and Patrick Jones remained among the squad’s injury absentees though.

