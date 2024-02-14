Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news as Jobe Bellingham is recalled for Championship match
Sunderland face Huddersfield Town in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from the John Smith's Stadium.
The Black Cats have taken seven points from their last three league games following Saturday's 3-1 win over Plymouth at the Stadium of Light. Huddersfield are fighting at the other end of the table and were beaten 5-3 by Southampton on Saturday, with caretaker boss Jon Worthington still in charge following Darren Moore's sacking last month.
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham, Ba, Clarke, Rusyn
Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Pembele, Rigg, Roberts, Mundle, Aouchiche, Burstow, Hemir
Huddersfield XI: Nicholls, Pearson, Lees, Balker, Kasumu, Matos, Wiles, Spencer, Rudoni, Thomas, Koroma
Subs: Maxwell, Hogg, Diarra, Jackson, Nakayama, Jones, Ward, Radulovic, Burgzorg
Warm-up time
What to make of those sides
So it's one change for Sunderland following Saturday's 3-1 win over Plymouth at the Stadium of Light.
Jobe Bellingham returns to the starting XI in place of Patrick Roberts who drops to the bench. The winger made his first start for over a month on Saturday following a calf issue.
It looks like Abdoullah Ba will move out to the right, with Bellingham coming back into the side in an advanced midfield position.
Huddersfield have made two changes following their 5-3 defeat against Southampton on Saturday. Defender Radinio Balker is back from an illness, while midfielder Ben Wiles has also been recalled. Yuta Nakayama and Jonathan Hogg drop to the bench.
How Huddersfield will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS
We've arrived at Huddersfield
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight's match:
Predicted Huddersfield XI: Nicholls, Pearson, Lees, Nakayama, Kasumu, Matos, Hogg, Spencer, Thomas, Radulovic, Rudoni
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
Worthington on Sunderland
Here's what Worthington had to say about Sunderland and how he wants his team to play during his pre-match press conference:
On Sunderland: "Good team, young team. I think they've got some good individuals. Every game is a challenge and we won't be treating it any different to the previous two games."
How he wants his side to play: "I think for me it's trying to be as on the front foot as possible, be aggressive as we can to win the ball as high up the pitch as possible, as close to the opposition's goal. I'm a big believer in reactive pressure in terms of if you do make a mistake or you lose the ball in the attacking half that we win it back as quickly as possible to create more opportunities around their goal.
"It's some simple things about passing forward and running forward. If you mix that in with peoples' ability to fight and show they care, that's how I see the game."
How Huddersfield are shaping up
Huddersfield start the evening just two points above the relegation zone but were 3-2 up against Southampton on Saturday with 10 minutes remaining, before losing 5-3.
That was the side's first defeat in five league games, while the Terriers beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in the other game Worthington has taken charge of - following Darren Moore's sacking at the end of January.
Beale on Huddersfield
Here's what Sunderland boss Michael Beale had to say about Huddersfield - with caretaker boss Jon Worthington set to take charge of the Terriers for a third successive match:
"They have had the change in house but are at a stage of the season, like ourselves, where every three points is so important. It's a home game for them and they've lost one in five away at Southampton. Sometimes the form guide and league table are two different things completely.
"It will be a really tough game. I've watched them. They are quite direct in terms of they are not a team that wants too much possession, but they play the most forward passes, certainly in the last five or six games, in the league.
"They are fifth for shots so that tells you what's coming. We are going to need to be defensively strong, we need to make sure we are up for the midfield battle all over the pitch."