Sunderland face San Antonio FC in their first of three matches during their pre-season tour of the USA - and fans can watch the fixture online.

The Black Cats have been training at San Antonio’s Toyota Field Stadium, and will face the US side at 2am UK time on Sunday, July 16.

Sunderland will then face New Mexico United and North Carolina FC before returning to the UK.

Fans can watch the matches via Sunderland’s website on SAFC Live.

Passes are priced at £4.99 per match, or fans can purchase a three-game package for £9.99.

Sunderland’s USA tour fixtures

San Antonio FC (A) Sunday 16 July 2am (BST)

New Mexico United (A) Thursday 20 July 2am (BST)

