How 'terrific' Donald Love has fared since his Sunderland exit - as he shines for Shrewsbury Town
Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts has hailed Donald Love’s ‘terrific’ contribution since swapping the Stadium of Light for Shropshire this summer.
The full-back, who scarcely featured for the Black Cats last term after numerous injury setbacks, was allowed to leave the club this summer after an agreement was reached over the remainder of his contract.
And since signing for League One rivals Shrewsbury, the ex-Manchester United youngster has been a regular in the third tier – with new boss Ricketts hailing his talent.
Indeed, he feels the Shrews will continue to benefit over the coming months, as Love continues to ‘flourish’ in a settled home.
“I think he’s done very well. Every game you can see him improve,” said Ricketts, speaking to the Shropshire Star.
“He’s probably growing in confidence and I’m really pleased that supporters have taken to him because he’s an easy player that maybe would go under the radar a little bit and no-one really appreciate what he does.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“Like I said when I signed him, he’s a player with terrific talent and he probably just needs a home to flourish.
“That’s exactly what we’re about. We’ll help and support him and give him a set up to go and express himself.
“He does work extremely hard but that’s part of his position and characteristics.
“There’s certain positions on the pitch that you need a seven or eight out of 10 every week and that’s certainly Donald.”
Love has already made five appearances this term, and could face his former club when Shrewsbury host Sunderland on October 26.