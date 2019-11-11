How Sunderland will approach Scunthorpe team selection and the youngsters set to be involved

The Black Cats need a positive result at Scunthorpe after falling to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City U21s last week.

They made eight changes from their league XI for that contest, but Phil Parkinson is unlikely to do the same this time around.

Assistant Steve Parkin says he is fully aware of the need for a reaction after mixed recent performances.

Sunderland youngster Brandon Taylor has a chance of selection on Tuesday night

“I think it was always in our minds to play some of the lads we’d not seen against Leicester, and then with not having a game at the weekend, take a strong squad to Scunthorpe,” he said.

“I think that was always in our thoughts, and that will remain the same.

“With no game at the weekend, while there might be a few changes, I think it’s important we pick a strong team. There’s no getting away from that. We want to win the game and we want to go through. It’s a habit we want to get into.

“We were disappointed at the weekend that we didn’t see the game through and play better in the second half. We’re looking for a reaction Tuesday night.”

Despite that, injuries and international commitments mean that some U23 players are likely to make the trip.

Central defender Brandon Taylor has a chance of being involved, as does Bali Mumba.

“I think Brandon [Taylor] will be travelling,” Parkin said.

“Phil is just looking at the squad at the moment, so we’ll make a final decision, but I would have thought three or four of the Under-23s will travel, even though some of them played yesterday.”

Young goalkeeper Anthony Patterson could make his debut after impressing against Liverpool U23s on Sunday, though Lee Burge is now fully fit for selection.

“Anthony will be travelling with us and Phil will make the decision late on,” Parkinson said.

"We were delighted with his performance on Sunday. Phil was there yesterday and since he has trained with the first team he has been terrific.