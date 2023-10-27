Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s under-21s side were beaten 4-2 by league leaders Tottenham in Premier League 2 despite a late goal from centre-back Nectarios Triantis.

Jewison Bennette also played for the young Black Cats at Eppleton CW, yet first-half goals from Jude Soonup-Bell and George Abbott gave Spurs a 2-1 lead at half-time, after Michael Spellman had equalised for the hosts. Abbott scored a second after the interval before Will Lankshear added a fourth for the visitors, with Traintis netting a late consolation goal six minutes from time.

Sunderland found themselves behind after just nine minutes when Tottenham broke down the right and managed to switch the ball across the penalty area. From there Soonsup-Bell was allowed to shoot and the goal was given despite appeals that Henry Fieldson had cleared it off the line.

Murty’s side reacted well after falling behind and produced some neat passages of play, even if they lacked a cutting edge in the final third. That changed two minutes before half-time when Spellman made an excellent run down the left before cutting inside and firing a low shot into the bottom corner.

Sunderland’s good work was undone minutes later, though, when the hosts failed to clear a corner and the ball dropped to Abbott, whose low effort lacked power but found its way into the net in first-half stoppage-time.

Despite falling behind Sunderland started brightly after the interval but still struggled to test Spurs goalkeeper Luca Gunter. The hosts were then forced into a chance when Marshall Burke, who was performing well in midfield, appeared to pick up an injury and was replaced by Tom Watson.

Tottenham added a third when Young spilled Soonup-Bell’s shot from distance and Abbott converted from close range in the 69th minute. Lankshear’s goal came just seven minutes later when he converted James Donley’s low cross from the right. The young Black Cats will now prepare for their next league game away at Southampton on Friday, November 3.

Sunderland U21s XI: Young, Taylor, Triantis, Fieldson, Pye, Burke (Watson, 65), Middlemas (Chiabi, 79), Jones (Tuterov, 79), Spellman (Bell, 79), Bennette, Gardiner