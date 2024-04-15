Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s under-21s side were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light despite a well-taken goal from Tom Watson.

Watson managed to draw the hosts level just before the hour mark, following Sonny Finch’s first-half opener, yet the visitors took all three points in the Premier League 2 fixture following George Gitau’s winner nine minutes from time.

Sunderland opted not to play any of their senior players who were in the first-team squad against West Brom on Saturday, despite previously giving them game time for the under-21s side this season.

Watson was handed another start after scoring against Wolves in Sunderland’s last Premier League 2 match, while Ellis Taylor returned to the bench following an injury setback.

Neither side created many clear-cut chances in an even first half, with Caden Kelly curling a free-kick just wide. Watson then squandered a big chance in the 11th minute when he was set up by Trey Ogunsuyi inside the Boro box, side-footing his effort wide.

The visitors took the lead in the 31st when Sunderland defender Henry Fieldson delayed a clearance inside his own box, before kicking the ball against Finch, who diverted the ball into the Black Cats’ net.

Sunderland had a chance to draw level five minutes later when Ogunsuyi sent a low shot straight at Boro keeper Shea Connor, following Harrison Jones’ in-swinging corner. At the other end, Boro could have doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, as AJ Bridge’s effort was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Adam Richardson.

Sunderland’s equaliser came just before the hour mark when Watson cut in from the left and beat Connor with a low finish. The Sunderland winger then turned provider when his low cross found substitute Taylor at the far post, yet Connor was quick off his line to thwart his opponent.

Sunderland failed to capitalise, though, with Boro netting a winner in the closing stages when Law McCabe’s effort deflected in off Gitau. The hosts had one last chance to draw level when substitute Timur Tuterov sent a low effort wide. 1-2 it finished.

Sunderland U21s XI: Richardson, Lavery, Fieldson, Bell, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Burke (Taylor, 58), Jones, Watson, Kelly, Ogunsuyi (Tutierov, 78)