Hemir and Nectarios Triantis both played for Sunderland’s under-21s side as they scored a stoppage-time winner to beat Peterborough 2-1 in the Premier League Cup at Eppleton CW.

After a goalless first half, Graeme Murty’s side appeared to be heading for all three points when Ellis Taylor opened the scoring with a fine free-kick, yet Kai Corbett’s penalty drew the visitors level.

Peterborough substitute Torin Ntege was then sent off for a second booking nine minutes from time, before Sunderland defender Henry Fieldson headed home a winner in the sixth minute of injury time.

Both Hemir and Triantis were unused substitutes for Sunderland’s Championship match against Middlesbrough on Saturday, along with Taylor. Hemir was presented with an early chance after just four minutes when he connected with Connor Pye’s low cross from the right, yet the forward curled his effort wide from inside the box.

The hosts saw more of the ball in the first half, as Harrison Jones’ effort was kept out by Peterborough goalkeeper Fynn Talley after Taylor’s in-swinging free-kick from the left. Still, it was a half of few goalscoring opportunities, while Sunderland keeper Adam Richardson was called into action 10 minutes before the break when he palmed away Pemi Aderoju’s low effort.

Sunderland made a bright start to the second half as Taylor’s low cross went right across goal, before Spellman fired an effort wide moments later. The deadlock was then broken in the 58th minute when Harrison Jones was fouled on the edge of Peterborough’s box and Taylor curled home the subsequent free-kick.

Sunderland looked comfortable after taking the lead but were pegged back 13 minutes from time when Tom Chiabi brought down Peterborough substitute Roddy McGlinchey in the box and Corbett converted from the spot.

Ntege’s late dismissal put the visitors firmly on the back foot, with Fieldson grabbing the winner in the closing stages. The win was Sunderland’s first in the competition this season following a 3-2 defeat against Tottenham in August.

Sunderland U21s XI: Richardson, Pye, Triantis, Fieldson, Taylor, Burke, Chiabi (Lavery, 84), Jones (Middlemas, 75), Spellman (Bainbridge, 64), Ryder (Gardiner, 64), Hemir