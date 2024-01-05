Sunderland face Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round at the Stadium of Light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face local rivals Newcastle in the FA Cup third round - with far more on the line than a place in the competition.

It will be the first time in nearly eight years the two clubs have faced each other - when they played out a 1-1 draw at St James' Park in March 2016 - with local pride on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners of third-round matches will also pocket £105,000 from the FA Cup prize fund, while teams which progress can earn additional funds with each match they win. If a team from the Championship or Premier League wins the competition, after entering the tournament in the third round, they will pocket a total of 3.9million.

Losing sides will not receive any money between the third round and quarter-final stages of the FA Cup. Should Sunderland draw with Newcastle at the Stadium of Light, the tie will go to a replay, which would be played on the midweek on the week commencing Monday, January 15 at St James' Park.

Read More Sunderland and Newcastle United team news with 14 ruled out and three doubts for FA Cup match: Photo gallery

Elsewhere in the third round, Arsenal will host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, January 7.

FA Cup prize money breakdown in full:

Third round winners (32) - £105,000 per team

Fourth round winners (16) - £120,000 per team

Fifth round winners (8) - £225,000 per team

Quarter-final winners (4) - £450,000 per team

Semi-final winners (2) - £1,000,000 per team

Semi-final losers (2) - £500,000 per team

FA Cup final winner (1) - £2,000,000 per team