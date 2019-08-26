How Lee Cattermole fared in his first game after leaving Sunderland - as his VVV Venlo adventure begins
Lee Cattermole has featured in his first competitive game since leaving Sunderland – but how did the midfielder fare?
The 31-year-old joined Dutch top flight side VVV Venlo last week, after he agreed to bring an end to his time at the Stadium of Light earlier this summer.
Cattermole impressed the Eredivise side during a successful trial spell and was handed his debut as a substitute against FC Utrecht on Sunday, August 25.
Introduced in the 73rd minute, it took the ex-Black Cat just 11 minutes to pick up his first yellow card of his time overseas.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
But the midfielder went on to play a key role in his brief cameo, putting in a fine sliding tackle to deny Utrecht a late leveller.
That interception proved crucial, as Cattermole’s new side went on to claim a 2-1 victory – their second league triumph of the campaign.