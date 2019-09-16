The honest view from the Sunderland dressing room on Accrington win

The Black Cats bounced back emphatically from conceding another goal and the youngster was encouraged by the positive result.

“It was a good result,” Hume said.

“I didn't think the performance was great to be honest but the main thing is the result, especially away from home. It was good to get the three points.

Marc McNulty scored his first league goal of the season against Accrington Stanley

“I think we can play a lot better and the lads and the manager knows that. That's what he's told us.

“But at the end of the day we got three points so it's on to the next game, really.

“It's part of football that you're going to have games when it's one of them scrappy games and you're not going to be at your best but the most important thing is when you're not at your best, you're still winning games. We've done that.

“I think if we can keep picking up the points we want and get the performances as well, we'll have a good season.”

Striker Marc McNulty admitted that conceding an early goal was a source of frustration for the team.

“First and foremost it’s disappointing,” he said.

“We go every week to try and keep a clean sheet, that’s the team as a whole, strikers included.

“The goals we’ve conceded have been soft at times. We’re working hard to put that right and we’re scoring goals at the minute.

“It’s a long season, there’s a lot of games and I’m sure it will come good.”

McNulty landed his first league goal of the season to make it 3-1 and mark a rousing comeback.

Despute some frustrations with his display, he hopes to take that goalcoring form into the clash with Rotherham.

“It’s nice [to get first league goal], it’s been a bit frustrating at time. Even today, I could have had more.

“I had a couple of good games at the start of the season and couldn’t score, and today I was, what’s the right word.. murder!

“But I’ve scored and as a striker you’ve got to take confidence from that.