Sunderland exceeded many peoples’ expectations by finishing in the play-offs during their first season back in the Championship - and there was plenty to discuss.

Echo writers Joe Nicholson and James Copley reflect on some of the highs and lows as the Black Cats prepare for the 2023/24 campaign.

What was your highlight of the season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JN: “The first leg of the play-off semi-final against Luton inside a sold-out Stadium of Light was certainly a memorable moment - watching Sunderland come from behind again!

“There were some excellent performances away from home, too, against the likes of Norwich, Fulham and Preston, yet the one which really stands out was that 2-1 win at West Brom.

“It was a result which really felt improbable at half-time, with the Black Cats a goal down and depleted by injuries. That win propelled Tony Mowbray’s side right into the play-off mix.

JC: “There are so many we can look at. Jack Clarke’s goal against Reading, Jewison Bennette’s equaliser away at Watford, the win over Middlesbrough, beating Blackburn on Boxing Day, coming from behind against West Brom, the final day of the regular season and securing a top-six spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it really is testament to the hard work that has gone into this season that it is very hard to pick one.”

What was your lowlight/biggest frustration?

JN: “In terms of results the 5-1 defeat against Stoke has to be the biggest lowlight as Alex Neil returned to the Stadium of Light.

“Still, Sunderland reacted extremely well to that loss and were only beaten once (by Sheffield United) in their final 11 league games before the play-offs.

“For me, the biggest frustration for Sunderland is that we didn’t get to see more of Ross Stewart in the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The striker only started four league games alongside Amad - which included that impressive win over Middlesbrough.

“A front four of Stewart, Amad, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke would have been a real handful for any Championship team.”

JC: “For me, it has to be Ross Stewart’s second injury. Who knows where Sunderland could have finished with a fully-fit Stewart in their side?

“Ellis Simms’ recall to parent club Everton in January was also a serious blow and lowlight.”

What was your favourite goal?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JN: “Jack Clarke’s goal against Reading is the obvious one, yet I didn’t realise just how good it was at the time after missing the start of the move while typing on my laptop.

“While there were plenty to choose from, the goal which stands out for me was Amad’s excellent strike at Preston, which started an emphatic 11-minute spell which saw the side score three times and secure a play-off place.

JC: “Have to give it to Jack Clarke at Reading but there are multiple contenders. Patrick Roberts’ equaliser against Watford for one. That was such a great moment of quality which ended up being really important.”

Who was your player of the season?

JN: “Up until a few weeks before the end of the season I would have said Danny Batth, who was an ever-present at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet I’d marginally go with Jack Clarke given that he started 46 of Sunderland’s 48 league games (including play-offs), registering 11 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

JC: “Amad Diallo has lit up Sunderland’s season but Jack Clarke deserves immense credit for reaching 24 goal contributions in all competitions. Big shout out to Danny Batth as well, an absolute rock at the back.”

Which player do you want to see more of next season?

JN: “After his excellent performances against Preston and Luton at the end of the season, it looks like Pierre Ekwah has all the attributes to become a key player for Sunderland during the 2023/24 campaign.

“I’d also like to see more of Isaac Lihadji, who looked very bright when playing for the under-21s side, but didn’t really get a chance for the first team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JC: “Pierre Ekwah. I think the former West Ham man is going to become a top, top player and I’m very much looking forward to watching his development next season. He’s such a classy player.”

What are your thoughts on the job Tony Mowbray has done?

JN: “Excellent. Mowbray not only stabilised the club following Alex Neil’s abrupt exit in August but also took them to the next level.

“Given all the injuries and a lack of striker options for most of the campaign, Mowbray did remarkably well to adapt, keep spirits high and earn an unlikely play-off place.

JC: “Couldn’t have asked for more given the injury problems he has had to contend with. He deserves huge credit for cajoling this young group to sixth position and instilling such a brilliant never-say-die attitude.”

What should the goal be next season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JN: “While Sunderland exceeded expectations during their first season back in the Championship, they will now be expected to kick on.

“I think the aim should be to finish in the play-offs again, considering they’ve just finished sixth with a young squad which should improve.

“The division could be much stronger next season, though, with Southampton, Leeds and Leicester coming down from the Premier League.”

JC: “I think the goal should be to finish in the top six again, which won’t be easy by the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad