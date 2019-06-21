‘He’s no better than Grigg and Wyke’: Sunderland fans have their say on £1m-rated target
Sunderland have been heavily linked with 20-goal Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis this window.
The 27-year-old target man has had a £1m valuation slapped on him by Rovers - but the two clubs are rumoured to be in touch and on good terms following Reece James’ switch from Wearside to Yorkshire.
Jack Ross clearly thinks Sunderland need to add more goals if his side are to gain promotion to the Championship at the second time of asking.
But what to Black Cats fans make of the link? Here’s how you reacted:
@Lane2ralphlane: “No no no think outside the box, he’s no better than Grigg and Wyke.”
@saabbott1974: “Yes without a doubt I’d take him.”
@velochef6: “Yes.....create competition!!!”
@AnthMyers: “1000%”
@ichemeler: “Yes and Lapado or however you spell it..We need both..We need a creative midfielder and a few more defenders.”
@dandy935: “Headless chicken so no. We need real quality now. We have a goal scorer in Grigg. Let's get some high quality creative players in to maximize that 4 million pound investment.
@dandy935: “Another big man to hold it up to add to the one we already have. NO #safc”
@cockneymakem187: “For 1 mill, yes - can’t be worse than Wyke.”