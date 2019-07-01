'He will free up O'Nien to play a more attacking position': Sunderland fans react to Conor McLaughlin signing
Sunderland have made their first summer signing – Conor McLaughlin has penned a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light after his contract at Millwall expired at the end of last season.
The Northern Irish international, who was released by the Championship side earlier this summer, underwent a medical at the Academy of Light ahead of sealing a move this afternoon.
Jack Ross was keen to strengthen his options at right-back having allowed Adam Matthews to leave the club at the end of the 2018/19 season.
Luke O’Nien finished the season playing in the position, but is naturally a midfielder, leaving the Black Cats without a recognised right back.
And Black Cats fans believe the signing of McLaughlin could push O’Nien into a more central attacking position allowing Jack Ross to utilise the former Wycombe man’s energy in forward areas.
Here’s how Sunderland supporters reacted to the signing:
@Squealer66: “Sounds good”
@tongey93: “Sounds solid enough for this level and probably can make a step up too. Decent age and experience. All we can really ask for at this level without spending anything.”
@TheMightyNews: “Need a right back, sign a right back.”
@cds1973: “Let's be honest. We've never heard of him and haven't got a clue what he's like. HOPEFULLY a decent addition to the squad.”
@gabenoble12: “Can’t really get too excited over full backs but good signing I reckon, definitely a good signing in this division imo, team of the season last time he played in it
@eathummous1: “If it allows Luke O'Nien to play in midfield then I'm all for it”
@ollie432 3m3: “Good start, sensible signing”
@KingstonSi 55m55: “Don't know that much about him but Adam Matthews was on decent money so from a financial point of view it makes sense”
@chad_punk: “Not one to sell season tickets but looks a good addition to the squad seems like he did well last time out in league one, will be hungry to show what he's got after being overlooked last season.”
@Lathe44: “Certainly ain't a Wing Back.#OldSchool”
@PatrickSAFC012: “Smart like, wait till his contract was up so we could get him on a free”
@RobLow_7: “Will free up O'Nien to play in a more attacking position
@Ridderz86: “What could possibly go wrong when him and big Jon call the ball at the same time”