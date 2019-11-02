'He needs to start!': Sunderland fans fume as key man DROPPED against Southend United

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has named his side to face Southend United

The Black Cats have made THREE changes from the side that suffered a penalty shootout defeat at Oxford United in midweek – with Marc McNulty, Grant Leadbitter and Tom Flanagan dropping out the side.

And fans were disappointed to see McNulty – who netted at Oxford – consigned to the bench. Here’s what they’ve been saying on social media:

@JBrownie_99 said: “McNulty needs to start like”

@TalonPlaysYT added: “Drop Grigg for crying out loud! He's not putting the effort in, bang Sparky into the team and watch actual effort.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@RamseySAFC posted: “4-0 win. 2 for Grigg and we're still gunna win the league”

@Lewis_h__ commented: “Dire team”

But @Rogan_Teasdale argued: “Decent team”

@LE_Confusion_ said: “STOP PLAYING MAGUIRE OUT WIDE AHHHHHHHHHHH”

@MarkCarrick08 tweeted: “Let's face it, if Grigg can't score against Southend he may as well pack it up. And Parky giving him the opportunity is not altogether a bad thing. I'd expect McNulty to come on at some point of proceedings tho.”

@Tricolor821 added: “Against the worst team of the league we don’t play Grigg and McNulty up front from the beginning??”

@EddieSAFCx commented: “Grigg has been playing well bar that penalty miss. Parky is rightly starting him. A chance to keep playing well if not no doubt mcnulty will come on”

Sunderland AFC XI: J McLaughlin; C McLaughlin, Willis, Lynch, Hume; Dobson, Power; Maguire, McGeady, O’Nien; Grigg