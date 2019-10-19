'Gutless; shocking!': Sunderland fans slam 'pathetic' performance at Wycombe
Sunderland slipped to a third defeat of the season at the hands of Wycombe – and fans have been quick to react.
Darius Charles’ strike saw Phil Parkinson’s side slip to defeat in his first game in charge, and supporters had plenty to say on the performance.
Here’s the best of the reaction from social media:
@GavSpens6 said: “Probably Wycombe’s easiest 1-0 win they’ll have had in a while. Gutless.”
@SeaWeasil commented: “None of our strikers have performed to their "potential" since January. I've said it before and I'll say it again - if we had paid Maja what he was worth we'd be in the Championship today. This is disheartening”@Erichyunn0775 added: “Another shocking performance. Pointless long balls after long balls. Need a miracle”
@RobLow_7 tweeted: “Wasn't excited before today .... less excited right now”
@safctinders posted: “Despite today, assuming a defeat, there’s a long way to go yet, folks. #thingscanonlygetbetter”
@aimeegordon_x added: “This is starting to feel like the championship season...pathetic football”
@sarah_ham96 argued: “Let's just get behind the man... Its his first game... I'm sure he will get us to where we need to be soon.. It could just take time.. #safc”
@killermill3r asked: “At what point does it stop getting worse?”
@_wisemensay commented: “This is us for foreseeable future now. Get used to it. Finished”
@CraigLisgo said: “To not have an effort on target in league one is an embarrassment....have we cost cut too much?”
@DanMeister1234 tweeted: “New manager, same outcome. I just feel like we’re resigned to League One football for a good few years ...”