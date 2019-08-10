'Great team!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes a bold call at Ipswich
Jack Ross has dropped Will Grigg as Sunderland prepare to take on Ipswich Town – and fans have been quick to react.
The striker is yet to get off the mark this term and has dropped to the bench at Portman Road, with Aiden McGeady taking his place in the side in one of two changes.
Luke O’Nien also returns to the starting line-up in place of Elliot Embleton, with Lynden Gooch set to take on a more attacking role as Ross keeps faith with the 3-4-3 shape.
And fans have been quick to react to the team news on social media – here’s the best of their responses:
@JaiOliver5 said: “That’s more like it”
@david6790247 asked: “Flanagan? Get Baldwin back in”
@tim96782499 added: “Great team!”
@Dunny_ftm commented: “Yesss lads much more like it Haway the lads”
@sportmad72 tweeted: “I like it #SAFC and those on the bench have to take their chance. Much more positive line up.”
@brettd1981 said: “Really worried about today’s game, if we defend like we did last week I could see Ipswich finding it all too easy to get behind our full backs”
@darrenord posted: “How on earth has Flanagan kept his place in the starting lineup? Incredible.”
@summerside49 added: “Much better team. Balance. No square pegs.”
Here’s the Sunderland line-up in full: J McLaughlin; C McLaughlin, Willis, Flanagan; O'Nien, McGeouch, Dobson, Hume; McGeady, Gooch, McNulty
Sunderland subs: Burge, Ozturk, Maguire, Power, Grigg, Embleton, Leadbitter