Grant Leadbitter opens up on 'special' honour of being named Sunderland skipper
Grant Leadbitter has described being named Sunderland skipper as an honour.
Leadbitter, 34, re-joined the Black Cats in January 2019 from Middlesbrough and Jack Ross has named him skipper following George Honeyman’s move to Hull City.
Leadbitter told the club website: “It’s obviously a proud moment for myself.
“It won’t change me as a person or as a player because I will always do what I’ve done throughout my career.
“To be named captain of Sunderland is quite special for me.
“As a youngster I aspired to play football for Sunderland Football Club.
“To become captain now is great, it really is. Dreams are dreams and to fulfil them are good.
“I don’t just want to be captain of this football club; I want to be a successful captain.
“The only way that can be achieved is by having a good group of players, staff and fans because we are all in it together.”